CISF Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 451 vacancies

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is inviting applications from eligible male candidates for 451 vacant positions of Constables.

Name of posts :

Constable/Driver

Constable/(Driver -Cum -Pump -Operator) (i.e. Driver for fire services)

No. of posts :

Constable/Driver : 183

Constable/(Driver -Cum -Pump -Operator) (i.e. Driver for fire services) : 268

Educational Qualification : The candidate should have passed Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board. Educational certificate other than State Board/Central Board should be accompanied with Government of India notification declaring that such qualification is equivalent to Matric/10th class pass for service under Central Government.

Moreover, the candidate should have a valid driving licence in the following type of vehicles :-

a) Heavy Motor Vehicle or Transport Vehicle (HMV/TV) ;

b) Light Motor Vehicle;

c) Motor cycle with gear;

Experience : 03 years experience of driving Heavy Motor Vehicle or Transport Vehicle or Light Motor Vehicles and Motor Cycle.

Pay : Pay Level-3 in pay Matrix (Rs.21,700-69,100/-) plus usual and admissible allowances to the Central Government employees from time totime

Age Limit : Between 21 to 27 years. The crucial date for determining age limit will be the closing date for receipt of online application from the candidates i.e. 22/02/2023 including for the candidates of North East region.

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications in online mode at the official website of CISF i.e.www.cisfrectt.in up to February 22, 2023.

Application Fees : Application fee @ Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred only) from UR, EWS and OBC candidates will be charged. SC/ST/ESM are exempted for payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

