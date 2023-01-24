Manipur Jobs Central Agricultural University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various non-teaching positions under Central Agricultural University Manipur.

Central Agricultural University Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Deans and Directors under its various colleges.

Name of post : Dean

No. of posts : 4

College wise vacancies :

College of Fisheries, Lembucherra, Tripura : 1

College of Post Graduate Studies in Agricultural Science, Umiam, Meghalaya : 1

College of Agriculture Engineering & Post Harvest Technology, Ranipool, Sikkim : 1

College of Agriculture, Kyrdemkulai, Meghalaya : 1

Qualification :

Essential:

i) Master’s Degree in any discipline including basic sciences with at least 55% marks or equivalent grade point.

ii) Good academic record with Ph.D. degree in agriculture and allied sciences.

iii) A minimum of 15 years of experience in teaching/research/extension education/ administration, of which 7 years in Pay Band-IV with at least 3 years as Professor or equivalent position. The experience should be relevant to the position concerned with administrative experience.

iv) Experience of guiding students at Masters and Doctoral levels.

v) Published work in the form of at least 10 scientific papers in journals of repute with five and above NAAS rating.

Desirable:

i) Experience in guiding Post Graduate/Ph.D. research work.

ii) Evidence of demonstrated scientific leadership with administrative experience relevant to the position

Pay Level : Level 14, Rs. 1,44,200/-

Name of post : Director of Instruction/Director of Extension Education

No. of posts : 2

College wise vacancies :

CAU Headquarters, Imphal, Manipur : 2

Essential:

i) Master’s Degree in any discipline including basic sciences with at least 55% marks or equivalent grade point.

ii) Good academic record with Ph.D. degree in agriculture and allied sciences.

iii) A minimum of 15 years of experience in teaching/research/extension education/ administration, of which 7 years in Pay Band-IV with at least 3 years as Professor or equivalent position. The experience should be relevant to the position concerned with administrative experience.

iv) Experience of guiding students at Masters and Doctoral levels.

v) Published work in the form of at least 10 scientific papers in journals of repute with five and above NAAS rating.

Desirable:

i) Experience in guiding Post Graduate/Ph.D. research work.

ii) Evidence of demonstrated scientific leadership with administrative experience relevant to the position

Pay Level : Level 14, Rs. 1,44,200/-

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format along with prescribed fee of Rs. 1000/- (Rs.500/- in case of SC/ST/PWD) and NIL fee for Women candidate to the office of the Registrar, Central Agricultural University, Imphal. The last for receipt of applications is 6th March 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

