Assam Career Guwahati Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Guwahati Municipal Corporation Assam.

Guwahati Municipal Corporation Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for sixteen vacant technical positions in its different Divisional Offices.

Name of post : Junior Technical Officer (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Degree/ Diploma in Mechanical from AICTE approved College/ Institution with knowledge of computers and MS Office and Auto CAD

Experience : Experience in project preparation /estimation and supervision of Mechanical works will be given preference. Fresh candidates may also apply.

Salary : Rs. 19,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years

Name of post : Junior Technical Officer (Civil)

No. of posts : 12

Qualification : Degree/ Diploma in Civil from AICTE approved College/ Institution with knowledge of computers and MS Office and Auto CAD

Experience : Experience in project preparation /estimation and supervision of Civil works will be given preference. Fresh candidates may also apply.

Salary : Rs. 19,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years

Name of post : Environmental Engineer

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Degree in Environmental Engineering or related field from AICTE approved College/ Institution with knowledge of computers and MS Office.

Experience : Experience in Environmental Engineering or related field. Fresh candidates may also apply.

Salary : Rs. 19,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum 40 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held at the 0/o the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, GMDA Complex, 2nd Floor, Bhangagarh, Guwahati-781005 on 30/1/2023 at 10:30AM

How to apply : Candidates who fulfill the criteria need to appear for the interview along with their Application form and relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

