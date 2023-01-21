Nagaland Jobs CCRAS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions under Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS).

Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Program Assistant (Ayurveda) under the Scheme ‘Pharmacovigilance for ASU Drugs’ on contractual and co-terminus basis in Regional Ayurveda Research Centre (RARC) Dimapur.

Name of post : Program Assistant (Ayurveda)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : BAMS from any recognized University

Desirable :

Preference will be given to those who possess Higher qualification or who have previous research experience. Working knowledge of in computer (MS- Office. MS Word. MS Power Point & MS Excel etc.)

Age : Not exceeding 35 years as on date of VC interview

Also Read : Assam Career : Gauhati University Recruitment 2023

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held through video conferencing on 27th January 2023. Interview will be held online and VC link will be sent to each eligible candidate accordingly. Selected candidates for Virtual Interview will be informed by email and final selection will be done after verification of original documents.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications through Google forms up to 25.01.2023, 3pm along with attached/upload scan copy of Essential original certificates

Link for filling of Application on Google Form: https://rb.gy/jjqwub

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : From Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, popular TV celebs who had inter-faith marriage