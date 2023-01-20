Assam Career Gauhati University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various non-teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for five vacant non-teaching positions.

Name of post : Secretary, University Classes, G.U. (Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 1,44,200/- – 2,18,200/- plus other allowances as admissible under G.U. Rules

Essential Qualification :

i) Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

ii) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration.

OR

Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education.

OR

15 years of administrative experience of which 8 years as Deputy Registrar or equivalent grade.

Age : Should not be below 45 years of age as on the last date of receipt of application.

Name of post : Academic Registrar, G.U.

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 1,44,200/- – 2,18,200/- plus other allowances as admissible under G.U. Rules

Essential Qualification :

i) Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

ii) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration.

OR

Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education.

OR

15 years of administrative experience of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or equivalent post.

Age : Should not be below 45 years of age and not more than 55 years of age as on the last date of application.

Name of post : Director, Gauhati University Institute of Distance and Open Learning (GUIDOL), Gauhati University

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 1,44,200/- – 2,18,200/- plus other allowances as admissible under G.U. Rules

Essential Qualification :

i) Master Degree with atleast 55% marks and Ph.D. in the allied/ relevant disciplines.

ii) A minimum of 10 (ten) years of teaching experience in University/College, and/or experience in research at the University/National level institutions or atleast 5 years experience in administration in academic or research institute

iii) The post is a 5 (five) year term post and the minimum qualification of an applicant for the Post of Director, GUIDOL shall be not below the rank of (a) Associate Professor or (b) Principal of College drawing salary in the scale of Professor as defined by UGC. The API (Academic Performance Indicator) score shall not be less than a Professor in case of evaluating an application for the

post from a College Principal. The post shall be under the administrative & academic control of the University Administration and the maximum age for applying the post of the Director shall not exceed 55 years. The Director’s term will come to an end on the attainment of 60 years or on completion of 5 years, whichever is earlier

Age : Age should not be above 55 years as on the last date of application.

Name of post : Chief Medical Officer , Gauhati University

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000/- – 1,10,000/- & G.P. Rs. 16,900/- plus other usual allowances including non-practicing allowances as admissible under G.U. Rules

Essential Qualification : MBBS from recognized University.

Essential Experience : 15 (fifteen) years working experience in Hospital/Health Centres

Age : Should not be below 40 (forty) years and above 55 (fifty five) years as on the last date of receipt of application

Name of post : Associate Professor, Population Research Centre, G.U.

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 1,31,400/- – 2,17,100/- plus other usual allowances as admissible under G.U. Rules

Essential Qualification :

i) A good academic record, with a Ph.D in Demography/Population Studies/Statistics/Economics

Mathematics/Sociology/Psychology/Anthropology/Geography

ii) A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed)

iii) A minimum of eight years of experience of teaching and/ or research in an academic/research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a University, College or Accredited Research

Institution/Industry with a minimum of seven publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total research score of Seventy five (75) as per the criteria in Appendix I, Table 2.

iv) Subject : Master’s Degree in Demography / Population Studies / Statistics / Economics / Mathematics/Sociology/Psychology/Anthropology/Geography. Persons with P.G. Degree other than Demography/Population Studies should have completed a minimum one year regular course in Demography/population studies at a recognized institution/University

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of all testimonials to The Registrar, Gauhati University, Guwahati-14 latest by 3 February, 2023.

Application Fees : Candidates will be required to pay an amount of Rs. 1000/- (Rupees One

Thousand) only and in case of SC/ST Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred) only by Demand Draft in favour of the “Registrar, Gauhati University” payable at SBI, G.U. Branch as an application fee for the post.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

