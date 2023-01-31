Assam Career NIMR Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR).

National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for ten vacant positions under the project “Malaria vector Bionomics and Transmission patterns in areas with Ecotype Change with special reference to Re-established vector species, An culicifacies in Assam and Tripura.” The study sites of the project are New Delhi, Assam and Tripura.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Graduate Degree in Life Science subjects from a recognized university with

three years work experience from a recognized institution Or Master’s degree in Life Science subjects.

Desirable Qualification : Experience in molecular biology, laboratory work etc. Knowledge of computer application

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Project Technician-I

No. of posts : 8

Essential Qualification : High School or equivalent Years with one year experience in Public Health from a Government institution or recognized institute or certificate of one year training. Intermediate with science subjects shall be treated as equivalent to 2 years’ experience

Desirable Qualification : Experience in molecular biology, laboratory work etc. Knowledge of computer application

Salary : Rs. 16,000/- per month

Age Limit : 25 years

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held from 13th February 2023 to 25th February 2023 in the following venues :

i) ICMR-NIMR, Field Unit, 2nd-3rd Floor, H No. 78, Jawahar Nagar Road, Opp. Bimla Bhawan, Jayanagar, Dist: Kamrup (M),Guwahati, Assam

ii) Sabroom Sub Divisional Hospital, Sabroom, South Tripura

iii) ICMR-NIMR, Sector 8, Dwarka, New Delhi-110077

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with duly filled-in application form along with original certificates and self-attested copies of all testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

