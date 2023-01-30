Assam Career Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited.

Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Security cum Vigilance Officer (SCVO) on permanent basis in the Executive Cadre of the Company.

Name of post : Security cum Vigilance Officer (SCVO)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30000 -110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 13300/-

Essential Qualification : Graduate in any discipline. The candidates must have command over the local language.

Experience : Minimum 05 (Five) years’ experience as Police Personnel of the rank of Inspector/ J.C.O. and above or Minimum 02 (Two) years’ experience Army Personnel of the rank of Captain and above. Ex-Police Officer or Ex-Army Officer with sound health of the above rank may also apply. Preference will be given to candidates with NCC ‘C’ Certificate.

Age : Not exceeding 50 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 21st February 2023 from 10 AM to 4:30 PM in Company’s Executive Guest House, Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd., Namrup, P.O. – Parbatpur, PIN- 786623, India. Reporting time for the interview is from 10 AM to 1 PM

How to apply : Candidates will be required to bring the Originals as well as self-attested copies of the following testimonials/ documents for verification along with the duly-filled Application Form in prescribed format for appearing in the interview.

