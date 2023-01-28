Assam Career Apply for 10 vacancies in RFRI Jorhat

Applications are invited for 10 vacant project based positions in Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI), Jorhat, Assam.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Qualifications : First class BSc in Agriculture/ Botany / Biochemistry /Forestry / Chemistry / Life Science

Emoluments : Rs. 19,000/- per month (fixed)

Age Limit : 25 years as on 31.01.2023. Relaxable up to 5 years for SC / ST / Women and 3 years for OBC candidates

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow

No. of posts : 7

Qualifications : First class Master degree in Agricultural Extension/ Botany / Forestry / Agriculture / Life Sciences / Agronomy / Ecology/ Biotechnology

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- + HRA as admissible per month

Age Limit : 28 years as on 31.01.2023. Relaxable up to 5 years for SC / ST / Women and 3 years for OBC candidates

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 10th February 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards in ICFRE-Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI), Jorhat. Reporting time for the interview is from

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with original and self-attested copies of all testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

