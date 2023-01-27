Assam Career Purabi Dairy Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Purabi Dairy Assam.

Purabi Dairy Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Executive (Feed & Fodder) on purely contractual basis for the World Bank Financed Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART)

Name of post : Executive (Feed & Fodder)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification: B.Sc. Ag/B.V.Sc. and M.Sc (Agri) preferably in Agronomy /Fodder Science/M.V.Sc. (Animal Nutrition/Livestock production & Management) from a recognized Institute/University.

Experience: Executive (Feed & Fodder) must have minimum 02 years of experience in feed and fodder sector. Experience in Fodder farm, Feed industry for large veterinary animals or experience in integrated animal farm will be preferred.

Also Read : Assam Career : Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2023

Salary : Rs. 6.94 lakhs per annum

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format along with self-attested copies of all the testimonials relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary details etc. and a passport size photograph to the Head-HR, West Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd. (WAMUL), R K Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Road, Juripar, Panjabari, Near Sikkim House, Guwahati- 781037 (Assam, India) on or before 04.00 PM of 24th February, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Top 10 ethnic looks of Janhvi Kapoor in 2022







