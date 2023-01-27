Assam Career Apply for Teacher vacancies in Army Public School Narangi

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Army Public School Narangi

Army Public School Narangi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT).

Name of post : PGT-Mathematics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential:-

(a) Two years Integrated Post Graduate MA/M.Sc Course of Regional College of education of NCERT in concerned subject with at least 50% aggregate marks.

OR

Post-Graduation with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed/ M.Ed.

OR

Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics.

(b) OST PGT(Mathematics) qualified.

(c) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized university.

(d) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application.

Salary : Rs. 35,532.00 per month

Age Criteria. As on 01 Apr 2023, the age of the candidate should be:-

(a) Fresh Candidates – Below 40 years.

(b) Experienced candidates –Below 57 years. (Minimum 5 years experience in the appropriate category in the last 10 years).

Name of post : PGT-Computer Science

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following:-

B.E or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an Institution/university recognized by the Govt of India.

OR

B.E or B.Tech (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computer from recognized University.

OR

M.Sc (Computer Science/ MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University).

OR

B.Sc (Computer Science/BCA or equivalent and Post Graduate degree in subject from a recognized University).

OR

Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from recognized

University.

OR

‘B’ Level from DOEACC Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation

(b) OST PGT(Computer Science) qualified.

(c) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English.

Salary : Rs. 35,532.00 per month

Age Criteria. As on 01 Apr 2023, the age of the candidate should be:-

(a) Fresh Candidates – Below 40 years.

(b) Experienced candidates –Below 57 years. (Minimum 5 years experience in the appropriate category in the last 10 years).

Name of post : PGT-Physics (The post for APS Basistha only)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Two years Integrated Post Graduate MA/M.Sc Course of Regional College of education of NCERT in concerned subject with at least 50% aggregate marks.

OR

Post-Graduation with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed/ M.Ed.

OR

Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Physics/ Electronics/Applied Physics/Nuclear Physics.

(b) OST PGT(Physics) qualified.

(c) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized university.

(d) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application.

Salary : Rs. 35,532.00 per month

Age Criteria. As on 01 Apr 2023, the age of the candidate should be:-

(a) Fresh Candidates – Below 40 years.

(b) Experienced candidates –Below 57 years. (Minimum 5 years experience in the appropriate category in the last 10 years).

Name of post : TGT-Hindi

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Essential:- Four years ‘Integrated Degree Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

OR

Post-Graduate with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed/ M.Ed.

OR

Bachelor Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in

aggregate in Hindi.

(b) OST TGT(Hindi) qualified.

(c) Hindi as a subject in all three years of Graduation.

(d) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

(e) Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by

CBSE/state Govts in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

(f) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.

(g) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application.

Salary : Rs. 35,028.00 per month

Age Criteria. As on 01 Apr 2023, the age of the candidate should be:-

(a) Fresh Candidates – Below 40 years.

(b) Experienced candidates –Below 57 years. (Minimum 5 years experience in the appropriate category in the last 10 years).

How to apply : Candidates can send their Application Form (Hard Copy) along with Bio Data/ Resume photocopies of all relevant certificates/testimonials, CSB Score Card and one copy of recent passport size photograph for all posts to Army Public School, Narangi, P.O.- Satgaon, Guwahati-781027, Assam by February 4, 2023 till 2 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

