Assam Career NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for DST sponsored project ” Development and testing of combustion characteristics of nanoparticle embedded biodiesel in an open ECU based dual fuel diesel engine” in the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Minimum M.Tech./M.E. in Thermal Engineering or the relevant specialization of Mechanical engineering branches.

Also Read : Assam Career : Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2023

Desirable Qualification : Previous work/research experience in biodiesel/hydrogen run engine

Salary/Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month(with GATE qualification)and Rs. 25,000/-per month (without GATE qualification)

How to apply : Candidates are requested to submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up application form along with C.V and all other relevant documents to the P.I. through email atsumita@mech.nits.ac.in with the subject line “Application for the post of JRF under SERB project EEQ/2019/000386”. Last date for submission of applications is February 7, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Jahnvi Kapoor’s monochrome saree looks that are glamorous for any wedding