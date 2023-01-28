Assam Career NERAMAC Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd. (NERAMAC), Guwahati, Assam.

North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd. (NERAMAC), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Lead for its Head Office in Guwahati.

Name of post : Project Lead

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Upto Rs. 30,000/- p.m. (based on candidate)

Qualification :

1. Graduate degree from Govt. recognized University.

2. The candidates should have minimum 3 years of Post Qualification working experience in Skill development, Cluster development and Sustainable Livelihood Project. Preference shall be given to candidates working in Govt./ Semigovt. / PSU/ Autonomous body in Agri-Horti sector will be added advantage

Age : Maximum 30 years

How to apply : Candidates are requested to mail their application form along with their testimonials to amhr@neramac.com or post to the Managing Director, NERAMAC Ltd., No.9, Rajabari Path, Ganeshguri, Guwahati – 781005 by February 3, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

