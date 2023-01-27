Assam Career Apply for Counsellor & Teacher vacancies in Delhi Public School Duliajan

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Delhi Public School Duliajan.

Delhi Public School Duliajan is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of School Counsellor / Psychology Teacher and Pre-Primary Teachers on contractual basis.

Name of post : School Counsellor / Psychology Teacher

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification:

Post graduate degree (MA/MSc.) in Psychology.

Certificate of diploma in Counselling.

B. Ed. is optional and an added qualification.

Preference will be given to the experienced candidate who worked in a reputed Public School in similar position.

Job Role : Candidate should take care of the emotional and educational needs of students, and also should be able to teach Psychology as a subject in class XII

Name of post : Pre-Primary Teacher

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification:

Graduate degree from the recognized University.

B. Ed. is compulsory.

M.T.T. qualified candidates are given preference.

Minimum 2 (two) years’ experience in reputed Public Schools in similar position.

Job Role : Candidates should be able to handle Nursery / Preparatory Classes

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling the above criteria may send their resume via Post to the Principal, Delhi Public School, Duliajan, Dist: Dibrugarh, Assam-786602 within February 4, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

