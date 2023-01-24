Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Bilasipara College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Bilasipara College Assam.

Bilasipara College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in various disciplines.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Economics : 1

History : 1

Philosophy : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational Qualifications and Selection Procedure will be as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022. The candidates have to acquire qualifications as on the

last date for submitting applications. Publications and other relevant eligibilities can be acquired and submitted on the date of interview and not beyond.

Age: The age of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01/01/2023.

How to apply : Candidates can send their in the Format prescribed by DHE, Assam (available in DHE’s Website) along with complete Bio-data and Self-attested copies of testimonials from HSLC

onwards along with all documents and a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, Bilasipara College, Bilasipara at The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd, Bilasipara Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, Bilasipara College, P.O. : Bilasipara, Dist. : Dhubri (Assam), Pin- 783348 within February 5, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

