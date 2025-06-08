Guwahati: The Assam government has taken strong action against illegal cattle slaughter and the alleged dumping of cattle parts across the state, with 16 people arrested so far in connection with the violations.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the issue on Sunday via social media, noting that disturbing incidents were reported from various districts during Eid-ul-Zuha.

“While our Constitution guarantees the right to religious freedom, it equally upholds the rule of law and public order,” he said, reaffirming strict enforcement of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021.

Of the 16 arrests, nine were made in Cachar district and seven in Sribhumi. Authorities have also identified five illegal cattle slaughter sites across these two districts. Sarma stressed that strict legal action will be taken against all violators, regardless of faith or background, while maintaining communal harmony and public order.

Cattle parts were allegedly found in several locations, including Dhubri, Hojai, Sribhumi (Bagargool), and near Cotton University in Guwahati. The discovery of suspected cow meat near Cotton Hostel Road on June 7 sparked tension in the area, leading to ongoing protests outside the university.

Under the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, the slaughter, sale, and consumption of beef are prohibited within a 5-kilometre radius of temples, monasteries, and areas predominantly inhabited by communities that do not consume beef.

The law also restricts the sale and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels, public gatherings, and community events.

Police confirmed that an investigation is underway to identify those responsible for the dumping of banned meat near the university. “The incident occurred yesterday, and protests continued into the night. We are actively investigating the case,” a police official said.