GUWAHATI: A special investigation team (SIT) will be formed by the Assam government to probe the cases related to APSC cash-for-jobs scam.

According to reports, the SIT to probe the APSC cash-for-jobs scam was constituted following directives from chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The SIT to probe scam in the Assam public service commission (APSC) will be headed by an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

Advocate Nalin Kohli informed the Gauhati high court about the decision of the Assam government to form a SIT to probe cases related to APSC cash-for-jobs scam.

Also read: X user calls Guwahati ‘a village’, Tripura royal scion hits back

Reports further stated that the Gauhati high court directed the SIT to submit a progress report in connection with the probe within six months.

Moreover, Assam police service (APS) officer Surjeet Singh Panesar, who earlier led the investigations into the case, is likely to be excluded from the SIT.