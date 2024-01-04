Guwahati: Continuing its drive against drugs, the Assam police have seized heroin worth reportedly around Rs 4.8 crore and arrested two peddlers in this connection to the Cachar district.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to report about this matter.

The CM said, “Based on credible information, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation against the transportation of narcotic substances from a neighbouring state and recovered 600 gms of suspected heroin. Two persons have been apprehended in this connection.”

There has been a massive drive against drugs which was started by the Assam Police and in the last couple of months we have witnessed numerous cross-border drug smuggling being thwarted by the sleuths.

This capture also marks another feather to the efforts put in by the state police force.