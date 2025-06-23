Imphal: Manipur Police have swiftly arrested a man in connection with the horrific murder of his wife, an Anganwadi worker, whose body was found slashed to death in her home at Keikhu Maning Leikai, in Imphal East district on Sunday.

Police on Monday reported that they have taken Md Mujibur Rahman (45) of Keikhu Maning Leikai, Imphal East District, into custody for the murder of his wife, Sima Sahani (44).

According to police reports, the horrific murder might have taken place between 12.15 am and 12.30 am on Sunday.

Reports indicate that Mujibur Rahman attacked Sima Sahani while she was sleeping with him.

Police picked up Mujibur Rahman for questioning. They later charged him with slitting his wife with a sharp weapon and put him into judicial custody for further legal formalities.

In response to public outcry, residents held a public meeting at Khergao, the victim’s parental home, and formed the Joint Action Committee Against the Brutal Murder of Sima Sahani on Sunday afternoon.

The meeting adopted three resolutions: to arrest and punish all culprits involved in the gruesome murder; to refuse to claim the deceased’s body until the authorities establish the facts and circumstances of the murder, and to launch intense agitation with CSOs and the public if authorities don’t book the culprits within 48 hours.

The local womenfolk staged a sit-in protest at Keikhu on Sunday afternoon, condemning the brutal murder.

Young Star Sporting Union, Keikhu general secretary Md Abdul Halim, said that the incident is extremely unfortunate and called on the entire humanity to condemn the gruesome murder. He said that they are ready to cooperate with the police investigation and support the resolutions adopted by the JAC.