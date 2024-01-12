Imphal: A teenager who had allegedly slashed to death his 80-year-old grandmother was arrested from his residence at Poiroukhongjil village under the Yairipok police station in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Thursday, the police said on Friday.

Tensubam Khambaton (18), the culprit is stated to be the victim’s grandson, born to one of her daughters who got married to a man in Poiroukhongjil village of the same district years back.

The octogenarian, Keisham Radhe, who was staying with her second son at Yairipok Bamon Leikai, Yairipok, was found killed with her gold earrings robbed at Yairipok Pechi Leikai, Thoubal district on January 8, 2024.

On that fateful day, the old woman went to the residence of her first son at Yairipok Pechi where she was found dead.

The weapon used in the crime has been recovered, the police said.

A sit-in protest was staged at Yairipok Keithel on January 10 against the brutal murder.

The protest was organised by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed in connection with the murder.

The JAC refused to collect the dead body stating it would be claimed after the killer(s) is/are booked. The body is lying at the mortuary of the JNIMS, Imphal

The placards at the dharna site read, “We condemn the brutal killing of Radhe,” “Nab the culprits of the gruesome murder,” and “Provide befitting punishment.”