Guwahati: In a tragic incident that has raised serious safety concerns for both locals and tourists, a 20-year-old youth was killed on Sunday after being struck by a speeding dumper near Kenduguri while riding his bicycle along the road connecting Bajali to Manas National Park.

The deceased has been identified as Mithun Barman, a resident of Puthimari village in Bajali district. According to eyewitnesses, the dumper was moving at a dangerously high speed when it hit Mithun, killing him on the spot. The horrifying accident has left the local community in shock and mourning.

Residents of the area allege that heavy vehicles, particularly dumpers, frequently travel at reckless speeds on this stretch, especially during night hours. “There is no regulation, no monitoring. These dumpers have become killers on our roads,” said a resident.

The Kenduguri stretch is a crucial route not only for the locals but also for tourists visiting the Manas National Park — a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its rich biodiversity. This has now raised questions about the safety of tourists traveling on the same road. “If local people are dying like this, how can tourists expect to be safe?” asked another resident.

Locals are demanding strict restrictions on heavy vehicles that collect sand from the Pahumara river, better traffic management, and the installation of speed-monitoring systems to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, Barpeta.

This incident adds to the growing number of road accidents in the Bajali district, further highlighting the urgent need for road safety reforms.