Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has approved a series of proposals spanning renewable energy development, social welfare, ecological conservation, and mineral exploration.

The Cabinet cleared the allotment of a self-identified site in West Karbi Anglong to Hinduja Renewables Energy Private Limited for the development of a 900 MW off-stream Pumped Storage Project (PSP).

The project involves an investment of Rs 5,400 crore and will contribute to the state’s target of achieving 2 GW PSP capacity by 2030. It aims to support grid stability by storing surplus electricity during off-peak hours and releasing it during peak demand.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of the Assam Industrial and Green Growth Fund, a Rs 3,000 crore SEBI-registered Alternate Investment Fund. With an anchor investment of Rs 500 crore to be released in phases, the fund is intended to mobilise long-term capital for renewable energy, green infrastructure, tourism, agro-tech, MSMEs, startups, and other priority sectors.

In a move aimed at facilitating the dignified return of deceased persons who are domiciled in Assam and die outside the state, the Cabinet approved the ‘Shradhanjali’ scheme.

The scheme, effective from October 1, 2025, will cover cases such as accidental deaths and murders, especially among youth working in low-income jobs outside the state. It excludes deaths during medical treatment.

The Special Branch of Assam Police will act as the nodal agency, with a DIG-level officer designated to coordinate the process. Families can report such cases through the local administration, police, or by dialling 112. A dedicated social media ID will also be created for this purpose.

The Cabinet approved the notification of Urpad Beel (1,256 hectares) and Hasila Beel (245 hectares) in Goalpara district as Proposed Reserve Forests under Section 5 of the Assam Forest Regulation, 1891. A one-month period will be provided for public response regarding the Hasila Beel notification.

Additionally, the Cabinet cleared the formulation of the Assam State Mineral Exploration Trust Rules, 2025. The rules will facilitate the establishment of the State Mineral Exploration Trust (SMET), aimed at promoting exploration of minor minerals including sand, gravel, stone, granite, limestone, quartzite, and china clay.

These decisions were taken during the Cabinet meeting held on Sunday.