Applications are invited for recruitment of 212 vacant posts or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Resident (Non-Academic) on

tenure basis for a period of 03 (three) years (Tenure post on contract for maximum period of 3

years as per Central Residency Scheme), in various Departments in 2025.

Name of post : Senior Resident

No. of posts : 212

Essential Qualifications:

A Post Graduation Medical Degree (MD/MS/DNB) or Equivalent in relevant discipline; MDS for Dentistry from recognized University/Institute as under the Residency Scheme. All the terms and conditions of the Scheme will be applicable.

Essential Qualification for Non-Medical Candidates in the following disciplines:

Anatomy: – M.Sc., PhD (Human Anatomy)

Physiology: – M.Sc., PhD (Medical Physiology / Physiology)

Biochemistry: – M.Sc., PhD (Medical Biochemistry / Biochemistry)

Microbiology: – M.Sc., PhD (Medical Microbiology / Microbiology)

Pay Scale: Level 11 of the Pay Matrix of 7th CPC (pre-revised pay band-3, Rs 15,600/- + 6,600/- (GP) with entry pay of Rs. 67,700/- per month plus usual allowance as admissible. Allowance and perks will be admissible as per the rules besides Pay & NPA (for medical candidates only).

Maximum Age-limit: – Not exceeding 45 (Forty-five) years as on the date of publishing this

notification in Institute website.

a) Upper age limit shall be determined as on the last date of submission of application.

b) No age relaxation would be available to SC/ST/OBC Candidates applying for unreserved

vacancies

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://aiimsguwahati.ac.in/page/recruitment

The last date of receipt of online application is 14.07.2025 (Monday)

Application Fees :

UR / OBC Category : Rs. 1000/- with transaction charges as applicable

SC / ST / EWS Category : Rs. 500/- with transaction charges as applicable

PwBD Category : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here