Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Engineer and Scientists in the project entitled, “COIL-D: Center for Indian Language Data” at the Center for Linguistic Science & Technology (CLST) in 2025. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines.

Name of post : Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD degree in Computer Science and Engineering or equivalent (with knowledge in LLM/NLP preferable)/linguistics or equivalent (knowledge of Hindi and Assamese/Boro/Nepali/

Manipuri preferable). Those who have submitted thesis are also eligible

Name of post : Associate Project Scientist

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Master’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering or equivalent (with knowledge in LLM/NLP preferable)/ Masters degree in linguistics or equivalent (knowledge of Hindi and Assamese/Boro/Nepali/ Manipuri preferable)

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science & Engineering or equivalent

Name of post : Assistant Project Scientist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in linguistics or equivalent (knowledge of Hindi and Assamese/ Boro/Nepali/ Manipuri preferable)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 02 July 2025 (Wednesday) from 10.00 am. The venue is in Conference Room, CLST, Top Floor, Central Library/CCC Building, IIT Guwahati

How to apply :

Candidates may send advance copy of CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc. along with scan copies of relevant documents on or before 1st July 2025 to the Principal Investigator by email to [email protected]

Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the Walk-in interview. Candidates will not be sent any call letter separately.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here