Guwahati: Three persons of a family were killed after a head-on collision of their scooter with a MUV in Mariani.

Among the deceased, one person was identified as Suresh Tati while the name of the other two deceased is yet to be confirmed.

As per locals, the deceased were tripling on a scooter when they had a head-on collision with a speeding MUV.

The MUV that hit them is a shared taxi that was on its way to Mokokchung in Nagaland.

The persons on the scooter fell into a gorge and died on the spot before any help could arrive.

The driver of the car managed to flee but the locals enraged over the issue vandalised the car and warned other such taxis to prevent rash driving in the area.

The police have initiated an investigation into the issue.