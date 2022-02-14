Guwahati: A pick-up truck that was seized by the Jorhat Police on Sunday night was allegedly set on fire by unidentified persons in front of the Pulibor Police Station.

The seized truck bearing registration AS-03-AC-3475 was seized by the police for transporting cattle without a permit.

Police said that they suspect it to be the work of “miscreants” but have no exact clue who might be behind the act as there were no CCTV cameras installed.

the Jorhat Police on Sunday night seized a consignment of 10 cattle heads loaded in two trucks.

Along with the trucks, five persons were apprehended.

The police said that they were apprehended based on source input about an illegal movement of cattle.

The consignment was being transported Santi Ashram in Jorhat’s Kokilamukh to Nagaon’s Ambagan.

However, the driver of the trucks claimed that while loading the cattle heads, they were told that the cows belonged to the Ashram and there won’t be any legal issues.