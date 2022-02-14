Guwahati: The Goalpara Police on Monday arrested two suspected drug peddlers from Krishnai with 84 grams of suspected brown sugar.

A police source claimed to have nabbed the persons based on specif inputs.

Both of them are residents of Krishnai and according to the police, they are involved in contraband drug peddling as well as smuggling.

They were identified as Noor Alom and Sofikul Islam.

It may be mentioned that a police team on Saturday arrested two Nigerian nationals for carrying 20 grams of suspected cocaine.

A police source informed that the duo was arrested based on specific input about two suspected persons coming from Delhi to Guwahati by the Rajdhani Express.

Based on the input, an operation was launched and the two were tracked.