Guwahati: Amidst the drives against contraband drugs in Assam, a police team on Saturday arrested two Nigerian nationals for carrying 20 grams of suspected cocaine.

A police source informed that the duo was arrested based on specific input about two suspected persons coming from Delhi to Guwahati by the Rajdhani Express.

Based on the input, an operation was launched and the two were tracked.

On checking them, the police found 20 grams of suspected cocaine from them.

They were supposed to leave for Shillong with the consignment.

Both have been identified to be residents of Nigeria who were living in India using fake documents.

They have been identified as Emmanuel Enuma Dike and Ifeanyi Charles Okuakaj.

Among them, the police after verifying their documents found that Ifeanyi Charles Okuakaj had no valid visa.

Both of them have been taken into custody and an investigation to track their associates have been initiated.