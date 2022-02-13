Guwahati: Criticising the Assam Government’s decision over the Bihu grant, Assam Pradesh Congress President Bhupen Borah said there will come a time when cabinet led by Himanta Biswa Sarma might sit for a meeting to decide what time people in the state should sleep.

Bhupen Borah speaking to the media said, “Since the government is asking Bihu committees to host Bihu programs in a budget of Rs 1.5 lakh, it should now also hold a cabinet meeting to decide how to divide the expenses.”

He added that the government should fix the charges on what the artists should be paid, what food would be served to them or how the workers setting up the event would be paid.

He added, “If the government can hold a cabinet to decide if they would have continental or Indian, they can also hold a cabinet meeting to decide the expenses of Bihu.”

“I think, soon they might even hold a cabinet meeting to decide at what time people in Assam should sleep”, he added.