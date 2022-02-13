Guwahati: BJP legislator from Dispur constituency, Atul Bora said that Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya is incapable of being a minister.

Speaking to the media, Bora said, “Parimal Suklabaidya is incapable of being the forest minister and so he should be removed from the post.

Bora claimed that Suklabaidya failed to act against the rampant illegal deforestation that has been taking place in Amchang.

“Amchang is just next to the Guwahati city and over days, illegal tree felling has been going on openly but the forest department has not taken any step on the issue”, he added.

Bora alleged that trees are being cut just behind the office of the Chief Conservator of Forest and claimed that massive sophisticated machines are being used for the cutting of trees.

Reacting to the comments by Atul Bora, Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said, “We love Atul Bora because he speaks his mind and keeps no grudges. I will try to prove myself capable so that he is satisfied by my work.”

Suklabaidya further said that one cannot satisfy everyone but he will still make an attempt.