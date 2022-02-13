Guwahati: A Bangladeshi national was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Indo-Bangladesh border in Mankachar on Sunday morning.

Local police sources said that the person was shot dead by the BSF while he was trying to smuggle cattle from India to Bangladesh with the help of a bamboo crane.

The deceased has been identified as Faridul Islam of Rowmari in the Kurigram District of Bangladesh.

BSF personnel according to the police noticed a few persons trying to smuggle cattle with the help of the bamboo crane over the border fencing early on Sunday.

On asking them about their identity, the persons allegedly trying to escape from the location and to stop them, the BSF resorted to firing.

One of them was hit by a bullet and was injured.

Although the BSF tried to save him, he succumbed to the injuries before the arrival of the medical team.