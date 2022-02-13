Guwahati: Three persons who were on the wanted list of the Delhi Police were arrested in Bijni of Assam’s Chirang district on Saturday evening.

A police source informed that the persons were identified as Abhishek alias Bhola (24), Ishu alias Rahul (22), and Tushar alias Badshah (28).

Among them, Abhisekh who is from Ambedkar Nagar in Delhi is accused of murder.

They had been on the run since last year and were hiding in Assam after they were listed in a wanted list.

The police informed that there were multiple attempts in Delhi to track them but for the past few days, the Delhi Police got inputs about their phones being active.

The accused had their social media handles active and were posting pictures and videos on them.

The Delhi Police analyzing those images traced them in Assam and with the help of a local police team arrested them from Bijni.

They will be taken to Delhi on Monday for further legal actions.