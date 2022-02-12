Guwahati: Assam has witnessed a further dip in the COVID-19 cases as on Saturday the state reported only 172 cases of the COVID-19.

As per health officials, the total cases reported were 172 out of a total of 24,647 COVID-19 tests.

Along with the declining cases, the positivity rate too went down with being 0.7 per cent.

Of the total cases, Kamrup Metropolitan reported 70 COVID-19 cases.

The total statewide deaths were reported at five while the recovery rate was 98.43 per cent.

On Friday, the state reported only 267 cases of the COVID-19.

The 267 COVID-19 cases were reported out of a total of 29,432 COVID-19 tests.

The overall positivity percentage was reported to be 0.91 per cent.

Of the total cases, Kamrup Metropolitan reported 100 COVID-19 cases while the six totals deaths related to the virus was reported from across the state.

On January 19, the state had reported an alarming 8339 cases of the COVID-19 in Assam which was the highest ever number reported in the state.

With these cases being reported, people in the state were worried if there would be a critical scenario again just like the first and second waves.

As the cases dip in the state, Assam from February 15 might be freed from all COVID-19 related restrictions except for the mandatory mask and sanitiser rule.