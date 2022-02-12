Guwahati: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his alleged indecent remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Rao following the statements by CM Sarma questioned, “Modiji! Is this our Indian culture?. Is this what has been taught in the Vedas, Mahabharat, Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita? I am asking BJP President Naddaji. Is it our culture?”

He added, “Can a Chief Minister of a state talk like this? You should sack him immediately. There are limits. Are you egoistic? Doing tamasha? You think people will remain silent.”

It may be mentioned that on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in an election rally made “indecent” some remarks against Rahul Gandhi.

The Telangana Chief Minister further stated, “Is it BJP’s culture? Is it Hindu Dharma and Indian culture? I am demanding as an Indian. I feel ashamed. This is not good for the country. Do you think we will keep quiet with folded hands?”