Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah has warned Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against making obscene and indecent statements that torment the image of Assam in front of the country.

He also warned Himanta Biswa Sarma to not make any statements that defame Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking on the issue, Bhupen Borah said, “Himanta Biswa Sarma should stop making statements that distort and torments the image of Assam.”

He further added that the people of Assam never voted to make Himanta Biswa Sarma the Chief Minister. “He became the CM by a conspiracy just the way Aurangazeb became the king by imprisoning his father Shahjahan”, he added.

Borah further claimed that Himanta Biswa Sarma dared to claimed that his own father got cancer because of his sins. “This is how low Himanta Biswa Sarma can go”, he claimed.

He added, “Himanta Biswa Sarma is just trying to become the spokesperson of the Hindus because he knows that the central RSS and BJP leadership are disappointed because of his family’s land scam.”