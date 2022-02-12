Guwahati: BTR Chief Pramod Boro on Saturday criticising Hagrama Mohilary and the BPF, said that he will not run the government in Hagrama style.

Speaking to the media, Pramod Boro said, “My only target is a better environment for the 35 lakh people in the BTR so that they can live a better lifestyle.”

He added that he is not a person who would keep people under pressure or fear just to be in power.

“The BPF could not run the government properly when they were in power and so now they are trying to criticise the government”, he added.

The BTR chief further claimed that during Hagrama’s reign, many teachers, professors and even journalists were killed in the region.

“He has no right to criticize me when he had been a failure himself”, Boro added.

He further claimed that under the Hagrama government, teachers were even beaten up but now under his governance there is a change and people are living in peace.