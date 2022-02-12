The Assam Congress has slammed chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his “father-son” barb at Rahul Gandhi during a BJP election rally in Uttarakhand.

The Assam Congress has said that the remark of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has tarnished the image of the state.

During a rally in Uttarakhand on Friday, Sarma targeted Rahul Gandhi asking for proof of he being a don of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

“Did we ever ask you (Rahul Gandhi) whether you are really a son of Rajiv Gandhi?” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Also read: BJP MP Rajdeep Roy seeks CBI probe into ‘custodial deaths’ of two Assam persons in Mizoram

Sarma was responding to Rahul Gandhi’s earlier demand seeking proof of India’s surgical strikes in Pakistan.

Criticising CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remarks, Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah said: “Assamese are known as cultured and well-mannered people all over the world… Today, all that was reduced to dust with chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s deplorable remarks.”

He added: “Sarma had (left Congress) and joined BJP to escape the CBI’s clutches and now he is targeting Gandhi with uncivilized and low-mannered remarks in order to escape being targeted by the RSS and BJP high command for the illegal land deals made by his family.”