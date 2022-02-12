BJP MP from Assam Rajdeep Roy has sought a CBI probe into the alleged “custodial deaths” of two persons from the state in Mizoram.

Roy informed that he has also discussed the issue with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“I appeal union home minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI investigation into the case at the earliest,” Rajdeep Roy said.

Meanwhile, tensions run high at Dhalai in Assam following the ‘mysterious’ deaths of an oil tanker driver and its handyman in Mizoram.

Mizoram has claimed that the driver of the oil tanker was allegedly murdered by the handyman, who later committed suicide after being arrested by the police.

“I cannot believe this version. The driver was killed by few locals in Mizoram and the handyman was killed while in custody of police,” alleged Assam MP Rajdeep Roy.

Border tensions between Assam and Mizoram escalated on Friday in Dhalai area of Cachar district in Assam over the mysterious deaths of two persons in Mizoram.

A large number of protesters were seen blocking the Assam-Mizoram highway and vandalizing the police vehicles.