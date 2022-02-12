Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday demanded the resumption of all the 12 trains that were secretly cancelled in Assam.

During a press meet, APCC spokesperson Dilip Kumar Sharma said that the trains were cancelled for a few months citing that there was a COVID-19 outbreak but now after the situation improved, 12 trains were secretly cancelled from Assam in the guise of lockdown.

The trains cancelled from Assam are–

1207 Dibrugarh Shatabdi 15942 Jhajha Express 12525 Kolkata Superfast 15617 Mariani Intercity 1571 Kamakhya Intercity 15911 Naharlagun Intercity 15605 Furkating Intercity 55903 Mariani Passenger 65911 Dangori passenger 5565 Silchar Passenger 55605 Murkongselek Passenger 55618 New Bangaigaon Passenger

“It is evident that travelling by bus and other modes of road transportation has always been expensive and commuters have always been complaining about it. The government should take this into consideration but without any word, the railways just cancelled some of the most important trains for the commuters”, he added.

He further said, “It is quite shocking to see that even the state government has maintained the silence of the issue.”

“Just when we were thinking that the trains were being cancelled, we noticed that the railways disguising development of some trains in the state, reduced the number of station stoppages while increasing the fares up to 300 per cent”, the APCC statement read.

Dilip further said that these issues can never be accepted and the APCC demanded immediate resumption of the train services.

He added, “We are not against the upgrading of the trains but it is not a valid point to simply reduce stations. The railways should just introduce new express trains to give some relief to the regular passengers.”

Even farmers who use railways for the transportation of their products are in dismay due to the ongoing situation and price hikes, said the APCC spokesperson.