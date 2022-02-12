Guwahati: The Assam Government on Saturday announced that no trade licences would be required to open business establishments in areas governed by the panchayat.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the decision was taken to provide “ease of doing business” for local entrepreneurs in rural areas.

Speaking to the media, Sarma said that the trade licence system will be removed in panchayat areas.

Earlier, people from rural areas had to obtain a trade license certificate from the panchayat president for setting up a business but now no such system will continue.

However, trade licenses would still be needed for opening up a liquor shop or bar in the panchayat areas.

“The only permission needed is for opening on and off liquor shops”, the CM added.