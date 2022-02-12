Guwahati: Assam’s Riyan Parag known for has been bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3.80 crores in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction.

Riyan Parag rose to fame after he played for the India U19 team in the 2018 Youth World Cup.

Later he got indulged into the IPL after he was bought by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2019 auction for his base price of INR 20 lakhs.

He became the youngest cricket in Indian Premier League history to score a half-century at the age of 17 years and 175 days.

In 23 IPL innings for Rajasthan Royals, Parag has made 339 runs with one solitary half-century at a strike rate of 118.50 and average of 16.90. He has hit 29 fours and 12 sixes thus far.

Parag in domestic cricket in Assam has a record of 659 runs in 13 First-Class matches with one century and 4 half-centuries.

He has 756 runs in 29 List-A games with 6 half-centuries and the best score of 86.