Guwahati: A couple was arrested by Nagaon Police for allegedly being involved in a human trafficking racket from Barbheti.

As per the police, the husband-wife duo had been involved in trafficking young women to various locations across the country.

They would usually be lured in the context of jobs but then they are allegedly “sold off”.

The police informed that they were identified as Rezaul Hussain and his second wife. They were residents of Juria and had been operating from a house in Barbheti.

According to the police they were arrested based on inputs from sources that they are linked with a nationwide chain of human traffickers.

Both of them have been sent to judicial custody and further investigation has been underway.

A victim has also been rescued by the police.