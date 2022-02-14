Guwahati: As the state imposes a ban on unauthorised cattle trade, the Jorhat Police on Sunday night seized a consignment of 10 cattle heads loaded in two trucks.

Along with the trucks, five persons were apprehended.

The police said that they were apprehended based on source input about an illegal movement of cattle.

They were identified as Aijul Islam, Idul Ahmed, Pinku Kalita, Biren Choudhury and Rakesh Saha.

None of them had any legal documentation about the cattle head and the vehicles had no permission for cattle or livestock transportation.

The consignment was being transported Santi Ashram in Jorhat’s Kokilamukh to Nagaon’s Ambagan.

However, the driver of the trucks claimed that while loading the cattle heads, they were told that the cows belonged to the Ashram and there won’t be any legal issues.

The police claimed that legal proceedings against them would be initiated because they failed to provide documentation.