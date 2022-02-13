NEW DELHI: Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar has sought Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s apology for his derogatory remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Chief Minister Sarma’s comment against Rahul Gandhi is a new low in political discourse and he must “atone” for his unpardonable words.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv Sena’s Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, in a tweet alleged that Sarma’s personal attacks were a result of his bitter parting with the Congress.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma continues to defend himself saying that Mr Gandhi questioned the surgical strike, which again is a lie. Also, even for a moment, let’s say he did, does it give you a free pass to abuse his mother? Have some respect for your constitutional position and apologise,” she said in the tweet.

Chief Minister Sarma has landed into controversy after making derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the Gandhi scion had demanded proof of the Indian Army’s surgical strikes against Pakistan and went on to say that the BJP had never asked for any proof on whether or not he ( Gandhi] was the late Rajiv Gandhi’s son.