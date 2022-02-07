Guwahati: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal has urged the Congress to allow their candidate for the Rajya Sabha this year and they will support them in the next term.

Speaking to the media, Ajmal said, “We have always supported the Congress during several elections and steps but this year we would urge the Congress to support our Rajya Sabha candidate.”

He added, “We assure them that just like the previous times, we will support their candidate in the next Rajya Sabha elections.”

Also Read: Assam: Mother-daughter duo killed during road accident in Barpeta

He further added that Congress being the “big brother” should support the AIUDF.

“We want to stand against the BJP unitedly and for this, we need to work together”, he added.

Ajmal further alleged that there are BJP agents in Congress while claiming that there are none in the AIUDF.

Also Read: Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is another name for ‘chanda’, says AASU GS

He added that AIUDF wants the candidature this year because Congress is not in a position of assuring them of a candidate in the next term.

“The leadership in the Congress keeps on changing and there is no way they can ensure us of a chance in the next term”, he claimed.