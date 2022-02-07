Guwahati: A mother and daughter duo were killed in Barpeta’s Borbila area on Monday evening during an accident.

As per locals, the mother and daughter were going to a marriage on an e-rickshaw when they were hit by a “speeding” car.

Both of them were killed on the spot while two others were severely injured.

The deceased were identified as Mahima Parbin and her mother Jamira Nessa while her sister Rumi Parbin is admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

They belong to Kayakuchi and were heading to a wedding of a relative when they were suddenly hit by the speeding van.

All of them were taken to the hospital but due before they could make it, two of them succumbed to the injuries.

The vehicle bearing registration AS01EG5879 is registered to Harekrishna Das.

The police have seized the vehicle and legal procedures have been initiated.