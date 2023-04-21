NEW DELHI: The governments of Assam and Nagaland have agreed in principle to start oil exploration in areas along the disputed border between the two states.

This was informed by Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio said that his government has agreed to sign a pact with the Assam government to facilitate oil exploration in disputed areas of the two states.

This statement from the Nagaland chief minister came after he and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday (April 21).

Furthermore, the governments of Assam and Nagaland vowed to resolve the vexed boundary dispute between the two states peacefully.

The discussions were held at Assam Bhawan in New Delhi.

“We had an engaging discussion on bringing closure to the ongoing boundary issue,” informed Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On the other hand, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio informed that both the states are making efforts to resolve the border issue outside the court of law.

“We discussed border issues. We will have to work together, support one another,” said Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio after meeting Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Nagaland CM stated that bringing peaceful solution to the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border issue was an example of how disputes should be resolved.

The Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments, on Thursday (April 20), signed an agreement to bring an end to the border dispute between the two states that has been lingering for the past five decades.