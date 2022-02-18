Guwahati: A cement carrying goods train derailed on Friday between Rangapara North and Bindukuri station in the branch line leading to Dekargaon station under Rangiya Division of NF Railway in the morning.

There was no injury or casualty in the incident.

Train running in the Rangiya Jn–Rangapara North–Murkongselek mainline section is normal.

As a result of the derailment train running over the Rangapara North–Dekargaon branch line section is suspended as per details given below:

05819 / 05820 Dekargaon – Bhalukpong – Dekargaon passenger spl of 18.02.2022 will remain cancelled. 05821 UP Rangiya – Dekargaon passenger spl of 18.02.2022 will be short terminated at Rangapara North. 05822 DN Dekargaon – Rangiya passenger spl of 18.02.2022 will short originate from Rangapara North.

Senior officials of the Rangiya Division are already at the site for the early restoration of the section.