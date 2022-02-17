At least two BJP MLAs from Assam have filed police complaints against Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday over his “surgical strikes” remark.

Assam BJP MLAs Diganta Kalita (Kamalpur) and Jitu Goswami (Barhampur) lodged complaints at Kamalpur and Nagaon police stations on Wefnesday.

However, according to latest reports, the police are yet to register a case based on the complaints by the two MLAs.

“We have received the complaint. No FIR has been registered as of now,” Nagaon additional superintendent of police Dhruba Bora told PTI.

The police complaints by the Assam BJP MLAs have accused the Telangana CM of making “anti-national” remarks by seeking proof of surgical strikes that the Indian Army conducted inside Pakistan.

“He (Rao) through his statement passed comments not only against the Indian Army but also against the Government of India in a very derogatory and demeaning manner and such an act on his part is nothing but an act against the Government of India as well as the Indian Army,” the complaints read.

It added: “His act in questioning the action of the Indian Army against an enemy nation is clearly prejudicial to national integration and against the sovereignty of our country.”