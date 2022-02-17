Guwahati: A person who has been accused of the illegal trade of deer meat was apprehended from Bijni’s Kumarisali in Chirang District.

He was apprehended by a team of the SSB based on specific inputs.

The SSB said that the person arrested has been identified as Abin Narzary, a resident of Ladanguri in Bijni.

He has been involved in illegal trade and supply of deer meat in the area.

On Thursday, after he was apprehended, the SSB team found 17 kilograms of suspected deer meat from his possession that was meant to be sold in the area.

He was then interrogated and based on his statement, a raid was conducted at the house of Budang Brahma where another consignment of meat weighing three kilograms was seized.

Brahma, however, managed to flee but the SSB team has got confirmed information that Brahma is the primary supplier and person behind the illegal trade.

The seized items also include machetes, knives and a weighing scale.

All the seized items have been handed over to the forest department.