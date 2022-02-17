Two girls from Guwahati city have been suspected to have joined the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

Both the girls are residents of Kharguli in Uzan Bazar.

As per reports, the girls on February 15 told their family that they would be going to Dibrugarh for some work.

But, after they left, all communication to them snapped.

It was then reported that both the girls reached a ULFA-I camp on Wednesday but it was not known where they are exactly.

The girls identified as Saraswati Das and Rumi Deka work at a private company.

They have been said to have joined that ULFA-I under a top leader of the banned militant outfit.

However, investigation regarding the entire issue is still underway and it is not yet confirmed if they have joined the outfit or have been abducted.

Their families have claimed they had no idea where they went.

They said that the issue came to their notice only after the media persons told them.